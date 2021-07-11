Police investigating suspected sexual assault of young girl in Broughty Ferry

Police have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a young girl in Broughty Ferry.

The incident is thought to have occurred in the Castle Park area of the town on Saturday evening.

Residents say a large police presence arrived shortly after 8pm and sealed of the immediate area a short time later.

Park area sealed off

Officers were also seen carrying out door-to-door enquires as an investigation into the circumstances of the incident got underway.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report that a young girl was the victim of a sexual assault in the area of Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, during the evening of Saturday, July 10.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

Public appeal

Craig Duncan, Lib Dem Councillor for Broughty Ferry said it’s vital those with information came forward.

He said: “Obviously I can’t comment on the incident itself as the police continue their investigation.

“However, I do urge anyone with information that can help the investigation to contact the police without delay.”

Fellow Conservative Councillor, Philip Scott, echoed his colleague call for anyone who can help the police to do so.

He added: “Given the grave and serious nature of the incident I call on anyone that has information, however small the think it is, to come forward.

“I’s also thanks the police for such a swift response on Saturday evening.”