Police hunt thieves who stole £15,000 of tools and equipment from van in Dundee

By Neil Henderson
July 11 2021, 4.44pm Updated: July 11 2021, 5.21pm
© Supplied by Police ScotlandThieves made off with tools and equipment worth around £15,000.
Police are hunting thieves who stole £15,000 worth of tools and equipment from a van in Dundee.

The Ford Transit van was broken into between 6.30pm on July 5 and 6.30am on July 6 while parked in Balgowan Avenue, Dundee.

Officers investigating the incident say tools and fibre optic cable equipment, valued at around £15,000, was stolen.

Police are now appealing to the public for anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information, to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CR/018956/21.”

