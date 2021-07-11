Police hunt thieves who stole £15,000 of tools and equipment from van in Dundee

Police are hunting thieves who stole £15,000 worth of tools and equipment from a van in Dundee.

The Ford Transit van was broken into between 6.30pm on July 5 and 6.30am on July 6 while parked in Balgowan Avenue, Dundee.

Officers investigating the incident say tools and fibre optic cable equipment, valued at around £15,000, was stolen.

Police are now appealing to the public for anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information, to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CR/018956/21.”