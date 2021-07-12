Alcohol, fishing rods and takeaways left in coffins but Dundee crematorium staff warn of fires and explosions

Tayside mourners have been asked not to leave personal items in coffins of loved ones without asking first – due to the risk of fires and explosions.

Bosses of the Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG), which operates Dundee Crematorium, say they have seen a number of unusual items left in coffins, including things which could cause an explosion if cremated.

Fires and poisonous fumes

Combustible items such as alcohol, mobile phones or battery-powered devices can all cause an explosion if cremated, CMG has warned.

Hard objects such as golf or bowling balls can be propelled during the cremation process causing substantial damage to equipment.

Plastics used to manufacture items such as fishing rods and sporting goods can emit poisonous fumes once set alight.

But personal mementoes such as wooden rosary beads, unframed photographs, religious texts or handwritten tributes on paper or card can all be safely left in a coffin.

CMG’s technical services manager, Tony Davidson, said: “We work with local funeral directors to help families have a respectful funeral for their loved one.”

“We understand mourners may wish to leave items in the coffin, but we respectfully ask that they talk to us or their funeral director about alternative ways of personalising the funeral.

“The worst-case scenario is that these items damage the cremator or injure a colleague causing a delay to other family’s funerals. Clearly, nobody would want this to happen.”

Emissions and explosions

The advice was echoed by Brendan Day, secretary of the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authority.

He said: “For many years we have provided guidance to funeral directors on items which should not be placed in coffins with the deceased.

“We recognise the importance of personalising a funeral, however, to protect the environment and crematorium staff it is necessary to exclude items which have the potential to produce harmful emissions and even explosions.”

Staff said items that have been placed in coffins prior to cremation include:

· Chocolate

· Cigarettes and cigars

· Alcohol

· A mobile phone

· Golf clubs and balls

· Books

· Soft toys

· Fishing rods

· Takeaway meals

· Computer games

Advice

The CMG advises families not to leave items of sentimental or financial value in the coffin that they wish to keep and to be sure to remind their funeral director to remove any items before cremation takes place.

Jewellery and medals can also be cremated but cannot be recovered afterwards.

Staff at the crematorium are not legally permitted to open a coffin once it is placed in the chapel prior to the service.

Home movies at funerals

“There are a number of alternative ways we can help a family to personalise the funeral,” said Dundee Crematorium manager, Vincent Millar.

“Our state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment has access to thousands of pieces of recorded music from traditional hymns to classical masterpieces to the latest pop or rock artists.

“We can also upload family photographs or home movies, and these can be played throughout the service to provide memories for the entire congregation.”

Flowers have always been a traditional tribute, but Vincent says they don’t have to be an “elaborate or expensive display”.

He added: “Flowers from the family’s garden can be just as meaningful.

“Mourners can also add a personal touch by writing a special memory or tribute on paper and including this in the coffin.

“If a family wished to include a small personal item with the ashes when they purchase a memorial, we would encourage them to talk to us about this option.”