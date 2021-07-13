Former care home near Dundee Law to be turned into church office

Plans to turn a former care home into church offices have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

The detached cottage on Lawside Road previously housed the St Anne’s Care Home.

The Diocese of Dunkeld – part of the Catholic Church – currently operates from the Diocesan office in the property next door.

St Anne’s Cottage has seven bedrooms, as well as laundry rooms, showers, a kitchen, a small office, as well as a sitting room and a dining room at the front of the property.

The plans would see these developed into offices, staff rooms, stores and a conference room.

The church’s chancellor, Malcolm Veal, is listed as the applicant.

The Diocese of Dunkeld is based in Dundee and includes Perth, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Kinross, and the northern part of Fife.

Among its places of worship is St Andrew’s Cathedral in Dundee‘s Nethergate.

Liff Road care home set for housing

Last month it was announced the diocese’s former Wellburn House care home in Liff Road could be turned into houses by Barratt Homes, who purchased the building following its closure in 2017.

In 2020 the Diocese of Dunkeld was comprised of 45 parishes with 43,000 Catholics, served by 35 priests and four deacons, with its administrative centre in Dundee, the most densely populated area for worshipers.

Stephen Robson was enthroned as the diocese’s ninth bishop in January 2014.