Euro 2020: Italians in Dundee ‘ecstatic’ after final victory

Italians living in Dundee have been celebrating since their national team scraped their way to victory in the Euro 2020 finals.

Italy won the penalty shoot-out on Sunday night and expats in Dundee were joined in their joy by many Scots who were delighted to see England once again kept from international glory.

The final moment of joy came after 120 minutes and a penalty shootout when Italian keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved England’s last penalty kick.

Italian family ‘ecstatic’

Among those celebrating were Italian immigrant Peppino Lapadula and his wife Betty.

The pair, who married after Peppino moved from Italy 61 years ago, watched the game at their grandson’s house.

Betty said: “I was ecstatic.

“A lot of criticism came in the first half – ‘he should be doing this, how can he not be seeing that’ – but I don’t think we had any doubt that we would win.

“We always had faith that we could win it.”

The grandmother also explained how anxious the family were about the penalty shootout, saying: “My daughter actually had to go outside, she was so nervous about watching it.

“You could hear it in the whole area when we scored.

“It was a great game and rightfully won I would say.”

While some fans are already looking to the future, Betty says she and Peppino are just enjoying the win.

“You have to take it in the moment,” she said.

“And hopefully we can go forward to the World Cup next year and win it, but for now we’re just taking it in the moment.”

‘Italy played a good tournament’

Peppino, who has been following the team since he was a child, said: “We enjoyed it, that’s it for three years.

“I wasn’t well all week but that’s put the juice back in me.

“All night, that was great. We have been in this country for 61 years but we are still proud of our colours.

“And obviously I enjoyed the football, at the end of the day Italy played a good tournament.”

Free ice cream and graffitied signs

Celebrations continued in Broughty Ferry, where a road sign on Fort Street was graffitied to read “road ahead closed except Italians.”

Meanwhile, well-know Italian eatery Visocchi’s Cafe offered free scoops of ice cream between 7pm and 8pm in honour of their team making it to the final.

In a post made to their Facebook, the restaurant wrote: “To celebrate Italy getting to the finals of the European cup we have decided to give out free ice cream for everyone.

“Pick up your free ice cream between 7pm and 8pm.

“The English are also welcome.”

‘The better side won on the day’

For some, such as Dalgety Bay resident and England fan Jody Shuttlewood, the score wasn’t so welcome.

The 43-year-old was lucky enough to travel to Wembley and, while he was disappointed with the result, he claims that the experience was enough.

He said: “Honestly I don’t feel too bad.

“The better team won on the day, the Italian fans were unbelievable.

“It is what it is, I still had an unreal experience while is was there and I think that everyone following England has had it in the back of their heads that this could happen.

“We’ve still got a young squad and they’re a good group – England can go again next time.”