Perthshire firefighter scales Ben Nevis in full uniform and breathing apparatus for charity

A Perthshire firefighter has climbed the UK’s highest mountain wearing full equipment and breathing apparatus to raise money for charity.

Stefan Barr, who became a retained firefighter four years ago, managed to climb Ben Nevis in his fire kit in six hours and 22 minutes.

Stefan, of Auchterarder, completed the 4413ft challenge with fellow retained firefighter Darren Ross, raising more than £1,500 for the Firefighters Charity in the process.

Carrying an extra 25kg in weight tested the 36-year-old to his limits.

Stirling-born Stefan, who is a pensions professional, said: “We’ve not been able to do our usual station charity events over the last year and I like to push myself so I decided I’d combine my love of hillwalking with my love of being a firefighter and the idea was born.

“I like a challenge and testing myself and this climb certainly done that. Getting to the top felt fantastic, knowing how much money I had raised.

“I was supported on the climb by my colleague, retained firefighter Darren Ross, who was my water carrier and I’m very thankful to him.

“The charity does great work for people in need and I’m pleased to have raised this money to help support colleagues when they need it.”

The Firefighters Charity provides confidential, personalised support to serving, retired and dependant members of the fire service, providing support for mental health, physical health and social wellbeing across the UK.

The charity helps all fire service personnel, not just firefighters.

Giving back to the community

Grant MacLachlan, watch commander at Auchterarder said: “Being a retained firefighter is all about being a part of, and giving back to, the community.

“Stefan’s achievement, supported by his colleague Darren, exemplifies the teamwork our firefighters possess and their determination to support people in whatever way they can.

“We are always keen to hear from people of all backgrounds and walks of life who want to consider a rewarding career as a retained or volunteer firefighter.

“Prospective candidates should be 18 or over and live or work within five to eight minutes of the station they are applying for.

“I would encourage anyone within the local area who is interested, to come along to Auchterarder Fire Station on a Tuesday between 7pm and 9pm and find out more.”

Further donations to the Firefighters Charity can be made on JustGiving.

To learn more about becoming a retained firefighter, visit the SFRS website.