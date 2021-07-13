Police arrest 14-year-old boy in connection with alleged sex attack on girl, 7, in Broughty Ferry

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a young girl in Broughty Ferry.

The incident involving a seven-year-old girl is said to have taken place in the Castle Green area on Saturday.

An area of the green, near the play park, was sealed off from around 8pm on Saturday and a police cordon remained in place until Sunday afternoon.

Officers remained at the scene in the following days.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 7-year-old girl in Broughty Ferry on Saturday, 10 July, 2021. He has been released pending further investigation and enquiries remain ongoing.https://t.co/0nc1fflTza — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) July 13, 2021

Police said they were treating the alleged attack as “an isolated incident”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said on Tuesday: “A 14-year-old boy has been arrested.

“He has been released pending further investigation and inquiries remain ongoing.

“Police Scotland Tayside Division would like to reassure local residents that their investigation to date still indicates that this was an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 2958 of July 10.