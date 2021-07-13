Wednesday, July 14th 2021 Show Links
Search for paddle boarders on the Tay ends happily

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 13 2021, 6.56pm Updated: July 13 2021, 9.50pm
A search of the River Tay for  two paddleboarders reported to be in difficulty has ended happily.

HM Coastguard have reported that the paddleboarders got themselves to shore safely and did not need the assistance of the emergency services sent to search for them.

A spokesman said: “The paddleboarders managed to get themselves safely to the shore.”

Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat was launched at 5pm on Tuesday after members of the public reported seeing the paddleboarders in the Invergowrie area.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received reports that two paddleboarders were in difficulty and struggling against the tide.

Search ongoing

“Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat was launched and carried out a search of the area.

“Dundee coastguard team  also assisted in the search.”

It is understood the paddleboarders had been spotted somewhere on the water between Invergowrie and Grange.

 

