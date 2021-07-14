Dundee man cleared of raping teenager in the city two years ago

A Dundee man was acquitted of raping a teenager after telling police he did not have sex with her when she had not consented.

Logan Boyle was accused of assaulting the then-16-year-old girl at a flat in Honeygreen Road, in Dundee, on April 20 in 2019.

During a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh Boyle, now 20, of Sibbald Street, Dundee, denied attacking and raping her and lodged a special defence of consent.

Boyle, then aged 17, had told officers during an interview the teenager had consented to intercourse with him and added: “I have never had sex when she has not consented.”

The teenage girl, now aged 18, told advocate depute Peter Ferguson QC that Boyle wanted to have sex with her again.

She said that Boyle had been drinking.

She said she told him: “It’s not happening”.

She told the court: “I made that clear to him.

“I tried to make that clear to him. He kept asking me and I kept making it clear.”

She said that she told him she did not want to do it but he “forced himself on us”.

A jury found the rape charge not proven on a majority verdict.

The trial judge, Lord Braid, told Boyle: “That is a verdict of acquittal.

“You are free to go.”