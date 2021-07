Police are appealing for information to help find a woman reported missing in Dundee.

Carol McPherson, 47, has been missing since 10am on Sunday July 11.

The 47-year-old is described as 5ft 4 tall with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say it is likely Carol is travelling around Tayside in a white Kia Stonic with the registration plate ST70 CXF.

Officers asking for anyone with information to call 101 with the reference number 1394 of July 11.