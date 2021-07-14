Scots holidaymakers dealt a blow as Balearics to move to amber list

Scottish holidaymakers planning to travel to the Balearic Islands have been dealt a blow.

As of July 19, the islands will be removed from the green list.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said rising case rates have led to the Balearic Islands moving to amber.

He said: “The decision was taken on a four nations basis, and will also see the British Virgin Islands removed from the green list.

“Both islands will become amber, and travellers must follow isolation and testing rules that apply.”

An improved position in Bulgaria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Taiwan means they are all added to the green list.

Four countries – Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone – will be added to the red list, with arrivals required to enter quarantine hotels for 10 days.

These changes all come into effect at 0400 this Monday.

The previously announced change for UK residents who have been fully vaccinated by the NHS returning from amber list countries will also come into force then.

‘Caution is required’

Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform Mairi McAllan said: “From the outset we have said caution is required regarding international travel and people should think very carefully about travelling abroad as situations can suddenly change.

“When we added the Balearic Islands to the green list we said we would be closely monitoring the data, and the increase in cases we have seen means we now have to take it off the green list.”

Travellers currently returning from red list countries are required to enter managed isolation.

Amber list returnees must self-isolate at home with two PCR tests on days two and eight.

Travel rules

Travellers returning from green list countries are not required to isolate, with a PCR test on day two.

UK residents arriving from amber list countries who have been fully vaccinated by the NHS, and have received their second dose at least 14 days before travel, will not need to isolate and will only need to take a day two PCR test.

A system is in place to provide people with a record of their vaccination status if they need this for international travel, and this certificate should be requested on NHS Inform or via the helpline at least 14 days in advance of travelling internationally.