‘Crisis of cleanliness’ prompts plea for Lochee recycling bins

Alison Dreads spends her days making sure the centre of Lochee is kept pretty as a picture at all times.

But when it comes to keeping her own home free of household waste Alison said she is fighting against the odds.

Alison clears rubbish from the area on a daily basis – removing cans, bottles and other waste from the flower planters she tends to.

As recycling bins in the area are regularly full to overflowing, she takes the debris home to her own bins – leaving her with nowhere to dispose of her own rubbish.

Alison who suffers from narcolepsy – a condition where people can fall asleep at any time – does not have a recycling bin at home, tries to take all of the recycling to communal bins but often finds them overflowing.

Now, she is campaigning for more recycling bins in Lochee, to address the “crisis of cleanliness” in the area.

“I sometimes try to load all my recycling up and take it to the Eurobins at the Stack Retail Park but every time I go there they seem to be overflowing,” Alison said.

“This means I have nothing better to do than to take it all home again.

“It’s a vicious circle and I really don’t know what we are supposed to do.

“I really want to recycle but it’s getting to the stage I don’t know how I can manage.”

Alison said she recently wrote to Dundee City Council, asking if she could have two small recycling bins at home – which she said she would be happy to pay for.

She said: “The council told me just to put everything in my grey (general waste) bin.

“Then, two days later, I got a letter from the council saying if I put everything in my grey bin I would be in bother.

“I don’t know what you are supposed to do. I’ve tried and tried to work this out and do things properly but I really feel I’m getting no help.

“It makes you understand why some people resort to flytipping.”

She has won the support of Lochee councillor Charlie Malone, who said: “I have always been concerned with the capacity issues that have led to a crisis of cleanliness in parts of the ward.

“This case is part of the general feedback I get from residents.

“People who want to recycle are being prevented from doing so by a lack of capacity. ”

He added: “Alison, a resident of Lochee High Street, has been provided with one bin and has been advised to use it for everything, which is contrary to the policies of the council.

“Alison is committed to the maintenance of, and aesthetics of, the planters on Lochee High Street, ensuring they are vibrant with flowers.

“She is committed to recycling, cleanliness and biodiversity – action is clearly needed across the ward to ensure others have the same support.”

Alison’s problem comes after recent complaints about overflowing Eurobins in Dundee’s West End and Fintry.

Addressing the Lochee issue, a spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We are currently unable to provide a kerbside collection service for residential recycling at this location.

“A member of the council’s environment team has been in touch to identify the closest recycling facilities for the property.”