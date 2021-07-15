Dundee lout stabbed man in the buttocks in midday attack

A man will spend almost two years in prison after stabbing someone in the buttocks in an eye-watering Dundee assault.

A majority of jurors convicted Mark Spink of stabbing George McCabe.

Spink, 53, was sentenced to 21 months behind bars for the midday attack on Arklay Street.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court determined Spink had chased after Mr McCabe and repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife.

Spink, of Ogilvies Road in Dundee, stabbed Mr McCabe on the buttock and thigh.

The attack left his victim “severely injured.”

Jurors also agreed by majority to convict Spink of being in possession of a knife without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

His lawyer, Jim Laverty, said: “I accept that this is a serious matter.

“However, I would submit that custody has to be a consideration but not inevitable.”

The court heard Spink was jailed in 1993 for five years for possessing drugs with intent to supply and also spent time in prison for an offence in May 2003.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You do have a record.

“You stabbed a person twice on the buttock and thigh.

“A custodial sentence is appropriate.”

The sheriff sentenced Spink to 21 months in prison for assaulting Mr McCabe and a further nine months for possessing a blade.

He said he needs to deter others from replicating Spink’s actions.

The sentences will run concurrently.