Thursday, July 15th 2021
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee lout stabbed man in the buttocks in midday attack

By Ross Gardiner
July 15 2021, 10.51am Updated: July 15 2021, 10.59am
The stabbing happened on Arklay Street, Dundee
The stabbing happened on Arklay Street, Dundee

A man will spend almost two years in prison after stabbing someone in the buttocks in an eye-watering Dundee assault.

A majority of jurors convicted Mark Spink of stabbing George McCabe.

Spink, 53, was sentenced to 21 months behind bars for the midday attack on Arklay Street.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court determined Spink had chased after Mr McCabe and repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife.

Spink, of Ogilvies Road in Dundee, stabbed Mr McCabe on the buttock and thigh.

The attack left his victim “severely injured.”

Jurors also agreed by majority to convict Spink of being in possession of a knife without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

His lawyer, Jim Laverty, said: “I accept that this is a serious matter.

“However, I would submit that custody has to be a consideration but not inevitable.”

The court heard Spink was jailed in 1993 for five years for possessing drugs with intent to supply and also spent time in prison for an offence in May 2003.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You do have a record.

“You stabbed a person twice on the buttock and thigh.

“A custodial sentence is appropriate.”

The sheriff sentenced Spink to 21 months in prison for assaulting Mr McCabe and a further nine months for possessing a blade.

He said he needs to deter others from replicating Spink’s actions.

The sentences will run concurrently.

