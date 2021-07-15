Dundee airport flights cancelled as staff plan strike action over air tower changes

Proposals to centralise air traffic control have prompted strike action by Dundee Airport staff, with flights cancelled as a result.

Members of the Prospect union have announced plans to strike on July 29, including air traffic controllers at Dundee Airport.

Prospect said the one-day strike action was an escalation in the industrial action which has been ongoing since January.

It comes amid plans by Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) to centralise air traffic control and close towers.

Under the proposals, air traffic control would be centralised in Inverness. The industrial action will affect six airports: Inverness, Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Benbecula and Dundee.

Prospect said the plans force the loss of high-value jobs from remote communities.

They added there will also be forced redundancies amongst those unwilling to relocate.

David Avery, Prospect negotiator, said: “Our members have been forced into this escalation of industrial action to protect the communities they serve.

“The Scottish Government has the power to step in on this debate but the minster hasn’t even taken the time to meet the local councils involved, or indeed his own MSPs, to discuss the impact of the remote towers project.

“Prospect members are not averse to change but it has to be done in a way that maintains jobs and skills in remote communities.

“HIAL needs to halt these plans now so our members can get on with their jobs.”

Flights from Dundee Airport and elsewhere have already been cancelled by Loganair as a result of the planned walkout.

Dundee airport flights cancelled

The operator has cancelled all flights to and from the airports on July 29, with customers told they would receive an email notifying them of this.

Loganair plans to operate larger aircraft on several other services on Wednesday July 28 and Friday July 30 to provide additional seats to help customers re-arrange their travel plans.

Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair, said: “We are hugely disappointed by this strike action by the union representing Air Traffic Controllers at HIAL airports, and can only ask for our customers’ understanding that we are unable to avoid the inconvenience that these flight cancellations will inevitably cause to travel plans, hospital appointments and island deliveries of freight and mail.”

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director, said: “We are extremely disappointed to have received this formal notice without any prior intimation from Prospect.

“This action will inflict additional disruption and inconvenience on passengers at such a crucial time for the communities of the Highlands and Islands.

Strike action ‘bitterly disappointing’

“It will also have an impact on the aviation sector which serves them and which is seeking to get back on its feet following the worst of the pandemic.

“We will work closely with our airline partners to keep disruption to a minimum and apologise for the undoubted inconvenience this action will cause.

“Given the positive response from Prospect to the policies relating to the modernisation project this is bitterly disappointing.

“We ask that Prospect work with HIAL on completing the policy work before considering strike action and to meet with HIAL in the interim to agree how this might happen.”

No alternative has been proposed which addresses the issues

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is disappointing the union is taking strike action, which will clearly impact passengers.

“We continue to encourage Prospect to engage with HIAL to ensure the successful implementation of the ATMS project.

“It remains the case that no alternative has been proposed which addresses the issues that the ATMS project aims to resolve.”