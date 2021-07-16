‘Was just smoking’ — Dundee driver with hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis led police on chase through city

A driver led police on a high-speed chase across Dundee before being caught with cannabis worth hundreds of pounds.

Christopher Forsyth’s terrified girlfriend sat in the passenger seat with her head in her hands as he blitzed through multiple streets in the city.

The 23-year-old was placed on supervision after admitting the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Forsyth was spotted driving on Arklay Street by police who happened to be attending another incident.