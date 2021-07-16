Plans for 37 homes at Dundee’s Western Gateway have been approved by the city council.

Springfield Homes is behind the development.

It consists of four five-bedroom detached homes, 20 four-bedroom detached houses, and 13 three-bedroom detached and semi-detached.

The site is to the west of Dykes Of Gray Road and north of Fowlis Burn.

The fields to the east are being developed as part of the wider Western Gateway, which includes houses, a village centre and play space area.

Swallow Roundabout upgrade

Each property will be two storeys in height, with a front and rear garden and private parking.

Certain conditions must be met by Springfield Homes as part of the development.

It includes proposals for the upgrading of the nearby Swallow Roundabout, to cope with increased traffic.

A play area in the development must be completed and ready for use before any of the houses are occupied.

Concerns about the provision of a school have previously been raised at the site.

Dundee City Council’s projections estimate there could be up to 1,113 houses in the area by 2025.

After being accused of “passing the buck” on delivering a new primary school, the local authority’s children and families service committee agreed last month to seek council cash for it.

The council now hopes to have a £16 million school completed in the latter part of 2025.

Hopes £16m school completed by 2025

At present, children living at Western Gateway travel five miles to Ardler for education.

The council previously said it had no funding for such a large project in the next five years, despite around £600,000 being collected in ‘roof tax’ for a new school from homes built by Springfield since 2015.

Instead, a report by officers proposed to seek money from the Scottish Government – a move residents feared would mean a long delay.

However, an amendment at June’s meeting by committee convener Stewart Hunter led to approval in principle of construction of the school.

A pledge was made to seek funding from both the council’s budget and Holyrood.

Paul Clancy, executive director of the council’s children and families service, said it will take around three-and-a-half years to deliver the school after funding is confirmed.