Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Loved ones of Perth inmate say they are being ‘punished’ as prison bosses move him 50 miles away

By James Simpson
July 16 2021, 3.59pm Updated: July 16 2021, 4.15pm
Les Jack has questioned the decision to move Murray to a prison in Alloa.
Les Jack has questioned the decision to move Murray to a prison in Alloa.

A Dundee family fear they could be left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after a prisoner was relocated from Perth to Alloa.

Murray Mitchell was sentenced to seven months behind bars last month, after driving a car while banned and without insurance in December 2019.

The 52-year-old – who had 30 previous road traffic convictions – was sent to HMP Perth.

But he was later told he would be moving to HMP Glenochil in Alloa, 52 miles from Dundee.

Relatives and friends tried to contest the move – saying it would cost them more to visit Mr Mitchell on a regular basis.

Murray Mitchell

Dad Les Jack, from Douglas, claims his son has not caused any problems since arriving at Perth.

He said: “It’s like the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing when it comes to the Scottish Prison Service.

“Why would you punish a ‘model prisoner’ by making it harder for his family to see him?

“We realise he has to serve his time but the added costs of having to make the further commute has made this challenging for us.

‘We can’t afford it’

“There was a letter sent to the governor at HMP Perth before him moving by his friend Elaina Clark asking for him to remain at Perth.

“We could be facing considerable costs now, which would go into the hundreds depending on the number of visits, but we can’t afford it.”

Elaina, who has also been lobbying prison chiefs, says they are trying to get the dad-of-nine returned to Perth.

The 31-year-old said: “A man deemed a ‘model prisoner’ has been punished by being moved further away.

Elaina Clark with a copy of the letter she sent to the Scottish Prison Service.

“We can only visit him twice a month whereas when he was in Perth it was once a week.

“We’ve been looking at the commute costs and it is proving a lot more costly. It was simply a train from Dundee to Perth previously.

“I was of the opinion that the prison service were trying to work with families during this process but we’ve heard nothing back in connection with the letter.

“We all realise Murray needs to serve his time but all that’s happened here is that his loved ones have also been punished with this decision.”

Family contact ‘helps reduce reoffending’

A spokesperson for Families Outside, Scotland’s only national charity that works solely for families affected by imprisonment, said: “In principle a person should be placed in a prison close to their home to make family visits as easy and as smooth as possible.

“This is embedded in the Scottish prison rules.

“Supporting positive family contact reduces the likelihood of reoffending after release and supports the rights of children to maintain a relationship with their parents when that’s in their best interests.

“If circumstances mean that it’s not possible then the prison must take into account any impact their decision might have on a family, particularly on children, and communicate clearly with the family throughout, including reasons for their decision.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “Individuals in custody may be transferred for a number of operational reasons, a risk assessment is carried out prior to any transfer taking place.”

Fatal accident inquiry to be held after inmate dies in Perth Prison

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier