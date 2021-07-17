Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Motorcyclist hit by taxi performing careless U-turn in Dundee

By Ciaran Shanks
July 17 2021, 10.00am
The accident happened on Harefield Road
A motorcyclist was left with a dislocated shoulder and a broken wrist after being hit by a taxi driver performing a U-turn.

William Kinmond was struck by Allan McIntosh’s car on Harefield Road, Dundee, at the junction of Balfield Road.

McIntosh, 59, escaped a driving ban after pleading guilty to careless driving at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie explained how McIntosh executed the manoeuvre after a passenger asked to be driven in the opposite direction.

“At the same time, the motorcyclist was riding towards the locus,” she said.

“As he approached the accused’s vehicle, he was suddenly confronted by the taxi moving off from the kerbside and carrying out a clockwork u-turn.

“A collision occurred and both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the road causing an obstruction.”

Police attended and witnesses revealed McIntosh failed to properly look and signal before making the manoeuvre.

Mr Kinmond was taken to Ninewells Hospital and treated for a dislocated shoulder and a broken wrist.

McIntosh, of Hawthorndean Place, Inchture, submitted a letter pleading guilty to drivng carelessly by failing to keep a proper lookout and carrying out a turn when unsafe resulting in a collision, both vehicles being damaged and Mr Kinmond being injured, on December 7 2020.

He also admitted driving after the MOT had expired on his vehicle.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony fined McIntosh £500 and imposed nine penalty points on his licence.

