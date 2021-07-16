Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘It’s dangerous’: Warning as boys use tower at Clatto Reservoir in Dundee as diving platform

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 16 2021, 4.30pm Updated: July 16 2021, 4.32pm
Post Thumbnail

The public are being warned not to enter the water at Clatto Reservoir in Dundee after reports of boys jumping off a tower.

Locals claim the heatwave has tempted teenagers to use the sluice tower as a diving platform.

Environmental group Friends of Clatto reported its concerns to Dundee City Council – which led to the jetty being moved.

Secretary Dorothy McHugh said: “The boys were using the jetty to climb on to the tower.

“We felt this was particularly dangerous and were worried that when the boys dived they might land headfirst on the jetty.

The jetty at Clatto Reservoir being moved this week.

“We can see it’s great fun for the boys doing this in this hot weather but we were very worried.

“I spoke to the boys, who were polite and just having a lot of fun.

“Friends of Clatto are happy to see the young people enjoying themselves in the sunshine.

“We just want them to stay safe, to be aware that the water at the sluice tower is 25ft deep, and to make sure there is a lifebelt nearby.

“The last thing we want is for an accident to happen or for anyone to get hurt.”

Dorothy McHugh with a lifebelt at Clatto Reservoir

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Members of the public should not enter the water at Clatto Reservoir for the purposes of recreational swimming.

“Currently, there is signage at the location advising against entering the water for this purpose, with additional signage to be installed.”

The warning comes as Tayside is basking in temperatures of more than 25C.

