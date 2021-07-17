Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee golfers demand more CCTV after further damage to greens at Caird Park

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 17 2021, 8.00am Updated: July 17 2021, 8.18am
Post Thumbnail

Furious golfers are demanding more is done to deter vandals who continue to cause damage at Dundee’s Caird Park golf course.

For the second time in as many weeks, dirt bikers have left greens covered in tyre marks.

Now players want to see CCTV installed in a bid to stop the vandalism.

Only a week ago golfers at the course said that having the course torn up by dirt bikers was becoming almost a weekly occurrence.

‘This simply cannot go on’

Tom Alexander, 76, who has played at the course for more than 60 years, said: “This time the damage has been caused at the third green. This simply cannot go on.

“Something needs to be done and we are keen to see more CCTV at the course and at certain greens in particular, to try to put an end to this happening.”

The damage is believed to have been caused by youngsters on dirt bikes.

Players at Caird Park golf course want more action taken to prevent the vandalism.

Tom added: “Golfers have had enough and we’re trying to find ways to stop the vandals damaging the course.”

A spokesman for operator Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “We already use CCTV at the course and have collected a large amount of footage in relation to damage and vandalism, which has been passed to Police Scotland.

“All staff have personal CCTV cameras that are used to film illegal activity.

Tom Alexander at Caird Park.

“We will continue to work with Police Scotland and community learning and development youth work teams to resolve matters relating to damage at Caird Park golf course.”

