Dundee golfers demand more CCTV after further damage to greens at Caird Park

Furious golfers are demanding more is done to deter vandals who continue to cause damage at Dundee’s Caird Park golf course.

For the second time in as many weeks, dirt bikers have left greens covered in tyre marks.

Now players want to see CCTV installed in a bid to stop the vandalism.

Only a week ago golfers at the course said that having the course torn up by dirt bikers was becoming almost a weekly occurrence.

‘This simply cannot go on’

Tom Alexander, 76, who has played at the course for more than 60 years, said: “This time the damage has been caused at the third green. This simply cannot go on.

“Something needs to be done and we are keen to see more CCTV at the course and at certain greens in particular, to try to put an end to this happening.”

The damage is believed to have been caused by youngsters on dirt bikes.

Tom added: “Golfers have had enough and we’re trying to find ways to stop the vandals damaging the course.”

A spokesman for operator Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “We already use CCTV at the course and have collected a large amount of footage in relation to damage and vandalism, which has been passed to Police Scotland.

“All staff have personal CCTV cameras that are used to film illegal activity.

“We will continue to work with Police Scotland and community learning and development youth work teams to resolve matters relating to damage at Caird Park golf course.”