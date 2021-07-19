Former marine jailed for sexual abuse of girls in Dundee and Arbroath

A former marine was jailed for 46 months after subjecting two girls in Tayside to sexual abuse more than four decades ago.

Harry Knapp, 66, preyed on the children at addresses in Dundee and Arbroath between 1974 and 1978.

A judge told the sex offender at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The effect on these girls’ lives is incalculable.”

Knapp was convicted of four indecency offences against the girls.

He touched, molested and tried to kiss one victim, who was aged 14, and abused a second child from the age of 11.

He also threatened the younger child.

Placed on Sex Offenders Register

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court Knapp had a good work history and previously served in the marines.

He said: “He is assessed as a low risk of re-offending.”

He added Knapp has a supportive family.

Knapp, formerly of Caledonian Crescent, Annan, in Dumfriesshire, was remanded at the end of May.

Mr Gilmartin said: “He has no prior experience of custody.

“He is struggling in a custodial sentence.”

Lord Burns said he regarded prison is appropriate for the first offender.

The judge told Knapp: “I have regard to your good work record and the age you were when you committed these offences and the fact you are not said to be a risk of re-offending.”

Lord Burns said Knapp would be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely following his sentencing.