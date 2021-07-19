Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee sex offender duped into £2k PayPal computer scam

By Ciaran Shanks
July 19 2021, 12.35pm Updated: July 19 2021, 2.16pm
William Meek

A convicted sex offender was duped into becoming involved in a PayPal scam worth nearly £2,000

William Meek, 48, agreed to have laptops delivered to his Dundee home by an online fraudster.

Two laptops and a mobile phone were sent to Meek’s address on Polepark Road after the sellers were conned into believing payments had been made.

The scammer, working under the name “Debbie Kareem”, sent a fake email containing bogus receipts for payments that were never received.

Meek was jailed for 10 months in May after being stung by a vigilante group trying to meet a child for sex.

He was initially placed on a community payback order at Dundee Sheriff Court but was branded “unmanageable” after failing to comply with the requirements.

He was twice caught with internet-capable devices which a strict court order had banned him from possessing.

Duped

Meek, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was not present in court to answer the latest charge but had a guilty plea tendered on his behalf by solicitor advocate Douglas Thomson.

Between October 11 and 15 2019, Meek admitted resetting two laptops worth £700 and £750 respectively.

He also admitted obtaining a £750 mobile phone by fraud through the same means between October 16 to 17 2019.

Mr Thomson said Meek, who has learning difficulties, was randomly contacted by the scammer and asked to receive the items at his home address.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “He was to receive these parcels and this mysterious person would uplift the items.

“There was no obvious reason why a third party would send it. Perhaps it was someone who was aware of his learning difficulties.

“He was involved in this and, to a large extent, was duped into this.

“He received no payment for this.”

Meek was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier