Police probe as hammer-wielding thief makes off with haul of washing tokens at Lochee multi

Residents in a Lochee multi have claimed “nothing is safe” after a yob used a hammer to steal washing tokens.

The thief smashed their way into the concierge’s office at Burnside Court on Wednesday afternoon before making off with the haul.

The tokens – which are used for the communal washing machine and dryer facilities in the multi – could equate to hundreds of pound in cash.

Police Scotland is now investigating the incident, which happened shortly before 1pm.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed there will be no disruption to services following the incident.

One resident said the washing tokens are worth about £1.90 each.

‘There was some mess left behind’

He said: “The caretaker was in the other building (Ancrum Court) when it happened.

“If someone is armed with a hammer and prepared to cause that level of damage you wonder what else they are capable of.

“There was some mess left behind, you’d assume they maybe thought it was cash but it was apparently just the washing tokens and keys that were stolen.

“I do know a lot of folk use the communal facilities but I’m pleased to hear there will be no disruption to the services as a result.”

‘It’s just disgusting’

One elderly resident said: “I was just arriving home yesterday and saw the concierge’s window was completely smashed and there was glass everywhere.

“I was told that someone had smashed in the window and stolen a container with some cash and laundry room tokens in it.

“This happened in broad daylight when there would have been plenty people milling around. It’s just disgusting.”

Another resident said: “When I arrived back from work there were police in the building.

“The window to the concierge’s office was smashed and police were examining that.

“There was glass all over the floor. I was told the concierge had been in Ancrum Court at the time so it looks like someone had been watching for the coast to be clear.”

Safety team ‘responded urgently’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a break-in at Burnside Court, Dundee around 12.50pm on Wednesday 21 July.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman added: “Our Safety Alarm and Response Team responded urgently to this incident, and we will continue to assist Police Scotland in relation to the matter.

“Furthermore, there is no disruption to services expected as a result of the incident.”