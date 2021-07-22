Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

Police probe as hammer-wielding thief makes off with haul of washing tokens at Lochee multi

By James Simpson and Lindsey Hamilton
July 22 2021, 3.38pm Updated: July 22 2021, 3.40pm
Post Thumbnail

Residents in a Lochee multi have claimed “nothing is safe” after a yob used a hammer to steal washing tokens.

The thief smashed their way into the concierge’s office at Burnside Court on Wednesday afternoon before making off with the haul.

The tokens – which are used for the communal washing machine and dryer facilities in the multi – could equate to hundreds of pound in cash.

The smashed glass at the caretaker’s office in Burnside Court.

Police Scotland is now investigating the incident, which happened shortly before 1pm.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed there will be no disruption to  services following the incident.

One resident said the washing tokens are worth about £1.90 each.

‘There was some mess left behind’

He said: “The caretaker was in the other building (Ancrum Court) when it happened.

“If someone is armed with a hammer and prepared to cause that level of damage you wonder what else they are capable of.

“There was some mess left behind, you’d assume they maybe thought it was cash but it was apparently just the washing tokens and keys that were stolen.

“I do know a lot of folk use the communal facilities but I’m pleased to hear there will be no disruption to the services as a result.”

‘It’s just disgusting’

One elderly resident said: “I was just arriving home yesterday and saw the concierge’s window was completely smashed and there was glass everywhere.

“I was told that someone had smashed in the window and stolen a container with some cash and laundry room tokens in it.

“This happened in broad daylight when there would have been plenty people milling around. It’s just disgusting.”

The office space for the caretaker has now been boarded-up following the incident.

Another resident said: “When I arrived back from work there were police in the building.

“The window to the concierge’s office was smashed and police were examining that.

“There was glass all over the floor. I was told the concierge had been in Ancrum Court at the time so it looks like someone had been watching for the coast to be clear.”

Safety team ‘responded urgently’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a break-in at Burnside Court, Dundee around 12.50pm on Wednesday 21 July.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman added: “Our Safety Alarm and Response Team responded urgently to this incident, and we will continue to assist Police Scotland in relation to the matter.

“Furthermore, there is no disruption to services expected as a result of the incident.”

