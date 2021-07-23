Dundee public urged to report flytippers after fridge freezer dumped in Camperdown Park

There are calls for the public to report flytipping offenders after a fridge freezer was dumped at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

The appliance appeared overnight on Thursday in the golfer’s car park at the beauty spot.

One man, who regularly walks in the park, has criticised those responsible.

He said: “It’s absolutely disgusting to see this. I was here with my dog on Wednesday afternoon and it wasn’t there then.

“When I was in the park on Thursday morning it had appeared. It was dumped against the hedge at the side of the car park.

“There is absolutely no need to do this. It’s just people being lazy. It’s horrible to see flytipping like this in one of the city’s most beautiful parks.

“I hope they catch whoever did this.”

‘Sadly it is on the increase’

Councillor Kevin Keenan, whose ward covers the park, says flytipping is becoming a major problem.

He said: “We cannot allow this type of flytipping to continue. It’s a complete blight on out city and sadly it is on the increase.

“I would urge anyone who sees this happening to report it to the council as soon as possible.

“Similarly if they took videos or photos, it would also help us to catch the people who are responsible for doing this.

“With more people staying at home and not travelling abroad this summer, more people than ever are enjoying the outdoors in our city parks.

“They shouldn’t have to put up with others ruining their outings by dumping their rubbish in our parks and open spaces.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “So-called flytipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

Offenders can be fined up to £40,000

“Our Take Pride in Your City campaign exists to encourage everyone to do their bit to keep the city safe and presentable for all.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity.

“This includes issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.”

Flytipping can be reported through the council’s website.