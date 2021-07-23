Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

‘Availability of products remains good’: Retailers reassure customers after reports of empty supermarket shelves

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 23 2021, 3.21pm Updated: July 23 2021, 3.23pm
Many customers have reported empty shelves in several stores.
Shoppers are being reassured that retailers have plenty of stock – after fears that some shelves in Tayside’s stores are lying empty.

Reports have emerged in recent days of some supermarkets running out of items including fruit and vegetables, soft drinks, pet food and cheese.

It has been claimed may of the issues have been caused by workers in the industry having to self-isolate after being a close contact of someone with coronavirus.

That has prompted a change in the rules on self-isolation both north and south of the border.

Two leading retailers have told us they are experiencing some issues, but have reassured customers that they are working to address the problem.

Empty fruit and veg baskets in the Co-op in Kirriemuir.

One shopper at the Co-op store in Kirriemuir said: “I couldn’t believe how empty the shelves are.

“It’s like going back to the very start of the pandemic when shelves in supermarkets were at an all-time low.

“I only managed to get a handful of the things I had gone out to buy.”

One worker at a Dundee supermarket, who asked not to be named, said: “There are food shortages, there are shortages of supply drivers and there are shortages of deliveries.

“Deliveries are much smaller than they need be.

“Colleagues are also off sick because of Covid so there are not nearly as many as required to fill shelves across all shifts – we have managers filling up the shelves.”

Tesco

A spokesman for the Co-op said: “We are sorry that we have run low on some products.

“Like many retailers, we are impacted by some patchy disruption to our deliveries and store operations but we are working closely with our suppliers to get re-stocked quickly.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We have plenty of food, with deliveries arriving at our stores and distribution centres across the UK every day, and overall availability remains good.

“While there is plenty of food for everyone, we are experiencing sporadic disruption from the industry-wide shortage of HGV drivers and an increase in colleagues self-isolating on a precautionary basis.

Recruiting 3,000 extra workers

“This, on top of increased demand, is leading to pockets of temporary low availability across a small number of products, but we’re actively managing this and our colleagues are working hard to get shelves back to fully stocked.”

The supermarket giant says it is recruiting up to 3,000 temporary workers at depots.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Grocery retailers have done a great job in ensuring customers have access to food and essentials throughout the pandemic.

“They are carefully monitoring the conflux of pressures being seen at the moment – in the supply chain due to the lack of HGV drivers and a rise in self-isolation affecting distribution and logistics, as well as the impact of the incredibly hot weather on demand for a few limited product lines.”

David Lonsdale, the director of industry body the Scottish Retail Consortium

He added: “The availability of products on shop shelves remains good despite these pressures.

“The industry is adept at coping with any disruptions, and most grocery retailers have well developed contingency plans in place to ensure shoppers have good access to the food and other products they need.”

Last year some supermarkets introduced limits on key items to make sure there was enough to go around.

