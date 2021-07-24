Dundee musician India Rose backed by Creative Scotland ahead of music video launch

A Dundee musician has been able to call on the creative talents behind Star Wars and Schemers for her latest music video.

India Rose hasn’t been resting on her laurels after scooping a Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMA) last year, in the best hip-hop category.

The former Grove Academy pupil has used last year’s success to apply for funding through Creative Scotland, to invest in the production of her latest release ‘No Time’.

With the added cash at her disposal the musician has been able to take the music video for her new house dance track to another level.

Award success

India added: “Once we won the award at SAMA we were told we should try and go for funding to help us with future projects.

“We’ve been given access to £10,000 to create a music video for this track.

“To give you some perspective we’d usually be working with a budget of a maximum of £1,000 and a production team of around three or four people.

“Given the access to the funding we had about 18 people helping us to put this video together.”

Amongst the creative cast were the editor and writer from Schemers, Khaled Spiewak and Annie Mitchell who worked within the art department on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

‘It almost feels like a movie’

India said it was “amazing” to be working with these creative people on the new video which is in the final stages of editing.

“The video has been shot over a few locations in Dundee including the West End,” she said.

“Knowing some of the projects these guys (Khaled and Annie) have worked on it’s amazing that I’ve had a chance to have their creative input into No Time.

“The video is centralized around women coming together after men being unfaithful.

“There was some added pressure knowing the budget for the video and the amazing talent working alongside us but I did get a buzz off it as well.

“I’ve not seen the final edit but what I have seen it looks amazing, it almost feels like a movie opposed to a music video.

Summer anthem

“The track is available now to listen to on iTunes and Spotify and it definitely has the summer party feel to it.

“Blair Muir created the beat for me and I knew straight away it was the one to work alongside the lyrics for No Time.”

Jamie Houston, Music Officer at Creative Scotland said the new video will bring India’s music to “new audiences”.

He added: “Following on from being voted ‘Best Hip-Hop’ at the 2020 Scottish Alternative Music Awards, this new video will bring India Rose’s music to new audiences and help showcase some of the incredible talent we currently have in Scottish hip-hop.”

India’s previous work is available on Youtube.