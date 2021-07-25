Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee Museum of Transport electric car wowing visitors at COP26

By Emma O'Neill
July 25 2021, 8.18am
Cop26 transport museum
The Scamp will be front and centre at COP26. Museum of Transport

An electric car from Dundee that can only travel 20 miles is wowing visitors at the world’s biggest climate conference.

The Wee Scamp, Scotland’s first attempt at the electric car, has a starring role at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26).

On loan from the Dundee Museum of Transport, it has a top speed of just 35mph and looks a lot like Postman Pat’s van.

It has a battery distance of 20 miles and takes eight hours to charge, so just 12 of them were ever made.

Museum manager Alexander Goodger was amazed to be one of just eight of the 250 applicants worldwide to be selected to exhibit at the climate conference.

Transport museum cop26
Alexander Goodger is excited about the exhibition. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

They join the ranks of museums from Singapore, Brazil and Indonesia, showing how small, local changes are important in the fight against global warming.

Alexander said he was incredibly proud of the volunteer team at the museum.

He explained: “We’re a growing organisation, and a grassroots one as well.

“The museum was something that was dreamed up in someone’s living room. It’s completely volunteer led and run.

“So to be given the opportunity to do something that is of this level of importance is absolutely amazing.”

Despite its shortcomings, the Wee Scamp was a forerunner for the electric vehicles becoming more and more popular today.

Cop26 scamp
The Scamp car can only drive 20 miles on one charge. Supplied

Officially called the Scottish Aviation Scamp, they were built in the mid-60s by Scottish Aviation at Prestwick.

However, they were ultimately considered ahead of their time due to the lack of technology to support mass production.

Dundee’s innovative climate change ideas

The exhibition at Glasgow Science Centre allows the Transport Museum to show off the car while also revealing plans for a carbon neutral museum by 2024.

Alexander added: “It shows that the ideas we’ve got in Dundee and in the Transport Museum are innovative and relevant, that we as a city and organisation are trying to find solutions to the climate crisis.”

The museum is enthusiastically supporting Dundee’s shift to electric cars, through education and even a few interactive exhibitions.

Alexander said: “There are a lot of interactive exhibits – there’s an electric car model you can play with.

“There is also another interactive element that you can look up how environmentally friendly your car – or other cars – actually are and the impact they’re having on Dundee’s climate.”

cop26 scamp
The car is currently on display at the Glasgow Science Museum. Supplied

COP26 is the UN Climate Change Conference, which will bring world leaders to Glasgow. The aim is to accelerate action towards commitments of the Paris Agreement.

Alexander believes that highlighting transport’s impact on the environment is incredibly important.

Transport emissions are the leading cause of carbon emissions in Scotland, responsible for 37% of Co2 emissions.

Alexander added: “The exhibition brings the ‘big picture’ of global climate change to a local level. It highlights how people can personally help stop global warming.”

The exhibition will run at the Glasgow Science Centre until November.

