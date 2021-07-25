Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Male motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car on Balgillo Road

By Matteo Bell
July 25 2021, 2.14pm
Police were called to the scene

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car on Balgillo Road.

Police were called to the incident at 12.25pm on Sunday after residents witnessed the two vehicles colliding on the Broughty Ferry street.

While the severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries are still unclear, police have confirmed that he has been sent to Ninewells Hospital for further treatment.

Eyewitnesses report seeing the man lying on the ground following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.25pm on Sunday, 25 July, officers were called to Balgillo Road in Dundee, following a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

“The male motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]