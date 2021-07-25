Male motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car on Balgillo Road

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car on Balgillo Road.

Police were called to the incident at 12.25pm on Sunday after residents witnessed the two vehicles colliding on the Broughty Ferry street.

While the severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries are still unclear, police have confirmed that he has been sent to Ninewells Hospital for further treatment.

Eyewitnesses report seeing the man lying on the ground following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.25pm on Sunday, 25 July, officers were called to Balgillo Road in Dundee, following a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

“The male motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”