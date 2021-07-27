Dundee University doctor’s detailed male fertility research could help couples conceive

A Dundee University researcher has produced “the most detailed representation to date of a fertile man” – information that will be used to help couples across the globe conceive.

Dr Martin Campbell, a clinical lecturer within Dundee’s School of Medicine, was tasked with updating the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for semen assessment values.

His findings will be adopted as the global benchmark of a fertile male and used to help couples having trouble conceiving.

Sperm counts have declined globally in recent decades, contributing to a growing crisis in male reproductive health.

Up to 186 million couples with infertility

Male fertility is now implicated in about 40% of cases where couples are experiencing infertility.

Poor sperm count is the main cause. Estimates suggest that between 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally.

A semen analysis is one of the first tests carried out when couples seek help to conceive.

The WHO determines fertility as the ability to achieve a pregnancy within one year of trying to conceive.

Data from 3,500 men in five continents

Dr Campbell examined an array of research on semen published over the past two decades.

The data is from samples from more than 3,500 men from 12 countries across five continents, a more detailed and diverse population from previous WHO guidelines.

Dr Campbell said: “There is a recognised global crisis in male fertility, but what does this actually mean for the couple or male in a fertility clinic?

“The patient is keen to know if his semen analysis is ‘within fertile limits’ and the next step in the journey will be guided by the man’s sperm count.

Globally declining sperm counts

“Having relevant and up-to-date reference values of a semen analysis against the backdrop of globally declining sperm counts is required to help determine whether a couple is likely to conceive naturally, or whether they may require treatment to achieve pregnancy.”

Dr Campbell hopes to encourage further research on male fertility by hosting his findings on Discovery – the research portal of the Dundee University.

This will allow researchers from around the world to examine and add to the research.