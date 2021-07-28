Firefighters tackle over a dozen flooding incidents in Tayside and Fife

Firefighters have so far tackled over a dozen flooding incidents after heavy rainfall caused chaos in Tayside and Fife.

Broughty Ferry was one of the worst-hit with severe flooding at North Balmossie Street just before 1am on Wednesday morning.

Crews had to pump water to clear the street, which has a fire station just metres from the incident.

Queen Street also saw significant flooding when the rain hit just after midnight, though no action was taken there.

The Stannergate in Dundee was closed on Wednesday morning after the overnight storm blew off the heavy iron drain covers on the road.

Workers were on the scene early to survey the area and to close the road, which was significantly damaged.

One of the workmen confirmed that the force of the water alone had caused the drain covers, around two metres square, to be blown out of the road all the way along the Stannergate.

It has left several large holes in the road from where the covers were.

It coincided with the arrival in the early hours of Wednesday of the cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 — the first cruise ship to dock in Dundee since the further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Heavy rain set to continue

Trains have been suspended between Perth and Stirling after a landslip in the Auchterarder area near Gleneagles.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to 16 incidents across Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross.

In Angus, drivers have been urged to be wary driving in to Balkeerie from Glamis as there is mud and some rocks on a section of the road just past the primary school.

Flooding was not as severe in Fife however. Crews did attend Kincardine where the High Street and surrounding streets saw a large amount of surface water.

Cars were seen struggling to drive through the water as the town came to a standstill.

A property on nearby Glebe Road suffered some damage with firefighters helping just after 9pm.

Serious flooding in Broughty Ferry early this morning. Scottish Fire & Rescue in attendance. pic.twitter.com/1qwOvnquYp — Craig Millar (@Craig_C_Millar) July 28, 2021

Large pockets of surface water have been reported, including at the Tay Road Bridge, where a 30mph speed restriction was in place between midnight and 2am.

The volume of rain has affected the operation of traffic lights such as at the Dundee entrance and exit of the bridge. Traffic is being diverted down Perth Road.

Dundee Museum of Transport has closed for the day due to what it describes as “severe flooding”.

Heavy rain is forecast to continue on Wednesday throughout Scotland with the Met Office issuing an amber rain warning for northern Scotland.

More to follow.