News / Local / Dundee Broughty Ferry pub flooded in 'devastating' overnight storm By Lindsey Hamilton July 28 2021, 10.40am Updated: July 28 2021, 11.36am Ronnie Bissell surveys the damage in his cellar A Broughty Ferry landlord has been left counting the cost after his pub was deluged during torrential rain overnight. The cellars of the Occidental Bar on Queen Street are under two feet of water, with beer barrels and containers floating at the top. Beer barrels float in the cellar of the Occidental. Owner Ronnie Bissell is facing a massive clean up operation to drain the water, survey the damage and clean the pub before he can open again.