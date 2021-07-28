Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Courier in the mix for prizes at Scottish Press Awards and Regional Press Awards

By Claire Warrender
July 28 2021, 6.11pm Updated: July 28 2021, 6.15pm
DC Thomson's head office at Meadowside.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph have been nominated for a host of regional and national press awards.

Both titles are competing for the coveted Daily Newspaper of the Year Award at the Regional Press Awards, with the Tele also competing for Front Page of the Year.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph are nominated in six categories.

The Courier won the title in 2016 and is again nominated in the category for newspapers with a monthly reach of more than 400,000.

This year it will be competing against six others – The Press and Journal. The Belfast Telegraph, Eastern Daily Press, Liverpool Echo, The Chronicle and The Irish News.

Meanwhile, the Tele hopes to scoop the top spot for papers with a monthly reach below 400,000.

It needs to fight off stiff competition from The Grimsby Telegraph, Jersey Evening Post, North Wales Daily Post, The Argus and the Western Mail.

Front Page of the Year

The Evening Telegraph’s tale of a Dundee sex club reopening after last year’s lockdown is nominated for front page of the year, also at the Regional Press Awards.

It told how Club Kudos on Princes Street was even offering furloughed workers a discount, as well as special Covid-19 pricing.

The front page has been nominated for a Regional Press Award.

Staff from both titles are also celebrating after receiving a nod in several different categories.

Regional Press Awards

Photographer Mhairi Edwards is up for the Daily/Sunday Photographer of the year against five others from across the UK.

And journalist Dale Haslam is nominated in the Specialist Writer/Impact Journalist of the Year category.

Both Mhairi and Dale are the only nominees from a Scottish title in their categories.

Meanwhile, The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s data content lead Lesley-Anne Kelly is shortlisted for Data Journalist of the Year.

Lesley-Anne and her team put together the titles’ Covid case and vaccine trackers, which have now recorded more than one million page views.

Scottish Press Awards

Mhairi and Lesley-Anne also feature on the Scottish Press Awards shortlist – Mhairi in the News Photographer of the Year category and Lesley-Anne in the Specialist Reporter of the Year section.

The Courier is also nominated in four other categories, including Campaign of the Year for First Aid Kids.

Three-year-old Nova Smith was one of those who supported the campaign.

Rob McLaren is shortlisted for Business Journalist of the Year, while Alex Bell is one of the Columnist of the Year nominees.

And Murray Chalmers is nominated for Food and Drink Writer of the Year for his work on The Courier’s Menu supplement.

He will compete in the same category as Julia Bryce, whose work for DC Thomson stablemate The Press and Journal has been recognised.

‘Absolutely delighted’

Graham Huband, managing editor (Dundee) with DC Thomson Media, is over the moon.

“I am absolutely delighted to see the hard work and dedication of our news teams recognised by the judging panels at both the UK Regional Press Awards and the Scottish Press Awards,” he said.

“Covid has meant it has been a year like no other.

“But our journalists, specialist writers, photographers and columnists have stepped up to the plate to ask the difficult questions and ensure that our loyal readers – both online and in print – have been kept informed and entertained every step of the way.

“The Courier and Evening Telegraph provide a voice to the communities of Tayside and Fife.

“These award nominations demonstrate that our news brands continue to set the agenda and make that voice heard.”

