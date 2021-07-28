The Courier in the mix for prizes at Scottish Press Awards and Regional Press Awards

The Courier and Evening Telegraph have been nominated for a host of regional and national press awards.

Both titles are competing for the coveted Daily Newspaper of the Year Award at the Regional Press Awards, with the Tele also competing for Front Page of the Year.

The Courier won the title in 2016 and is again nominated in the category for newspapers with a monthly reach of more than 400,000.

This year it will be competing against six others – The Press and Journal. The Belfast Telegraph, Eastern Daily Press, Liverpool Echo, The Chronicle and The Irish News.

Meanwhile, the Tele hopes to scoop the top spot for papers with a monthly reach below 400,000.

Tele up for front page of the year (for BONKERS) and overall newspaper of the year at UK @RegPressAwards

Great work #teamtele @Evening_Tele 🏆 😃 pic.twitter.com/PbkZPA7nUp — Dave Lord (@Tele_DaveLord) July 28, 2021

It needs to fight off stiff competition from The Grimsby Telegraph, Jersey Evening Post, North Wales Daily Post, The Argus and the Western Mail.

Front Page of the Year

The Evening Telegraph’s tale of a Dundee sex club reopening after last year’s lockdown is nominated for front page of the year, also at the Regional Press Awards.

It told how Club Kudos on Princes Street was even offering furloughed workers a discount, as well as special Covid-19 pricing.

Staff from both titles are also celebrating after receiving a nod in several different categories.

Regional Press Awards

Photographer Mhairi Edwards is up for the Daily/Sunday Photographer of the year against five others from across the UK.

And journalist Dale Haslam is nominated in the Specialist Writer/Impact Journalist of the Year category.

Both Mhairi and Dale are the only nominees from a Scottish title in their categories.

Meanwhile, The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s data content lead Lesley-Anne Kelly is shortlisted for Data Journalist of the Year.

Lesley-Anne and her team put together the titles’ Covid case and vaccine trackers, which have now recorded more than one million page views.

Scottish Press Awards

Mhairi and Lesley-Anne also feature on the Scottish Press Awards shortlist – Mhairi in the News Photographer of the Year category and Lesley-Anne in the Specialist Reporter of the Year section.

The Courier is also nominated in four other categories, including Campaign of the Year for First Aid Kids.

Rob McLaren is shortlisted for Business Journalist of the Year, while Alex Bell is one of the Columnist of the Year nominees.

And Murray Chalmers is nominated for Food and Drink Writer of the Year for his work on The Courier’s Menu supplement.

He will compete in the same category as Julia Bryce, whose work for DC Thomson stablemate The Press and Journal has been recognised.

‘Absolutely delighted’

Graham Huband, managing editor (Dundee) with DC Thomson Media, is over the moon.

“I am absolutely delighted to see the hard work and dedication of our news teams recognised by the judging panels at both the UK Regional Press Awards and the Scottish Press Awards,” he said.

“Covid has meant it has been a year like no other.

“But our journalists, specialist writers, photographers and columnists have stepped up to the plate to ask the difficult questions and ensure that our loyal readers – both online and in print – have been kept informed and entertained every step of the way.

“The Courier and Evening Telegraph provide a voice to the communities of Tayside and Fife.

“These award nominations demonstrate that our news brands continue to set the agenda and make that voice heard.”