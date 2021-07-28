UPDATE: Arbroath Road in Dundee reopens following two-vehicle crash

Arbroath Road in Dundee has reopened to motorists after it was closed on Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm, near the row of shops close to the Scott Fyffe roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all at the scene.

It has not been confirmed if there have been any injuries.

One witness said: “The Arbroath Road is closed off near to the shops just down from the circle.

“There are numerous police, two fire engines and ambulances and paramedics.

“Right now people are just standing around watching what’s going on.

“It looks bad from what I can see.”

Another onlooker said: “All the buses and cars that were at the scene when the incident happened have been stopped and police are stopping any further vehicles from entering.

“A small crowd of people have gathered to watch what’s happening.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We had two appliances, despatched from Kingsway McAlpine Road stations, and at the scene.

“One of the appliances actually came upon the collision while returning from another incident.”

She says the occupants of the vehicles had managed to get themselves out before firefighters arrived.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were in attendance at a two-vehicle road traffic crash which happened on Arbroath Road, Dundee, at around 2.30pm on Thursday July 28.”

They confirmed the road reopened at 4.10pm.