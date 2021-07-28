Gala day to honour Dundee girl Freya Skene on what would have been her 9th birthday weekend

A gala day is to be held to honour Dundee girl Freya Skene – ahead of what would have been her ninth birthday.

The youngster died in a river accident in Highland Perthshire last July, just before she was due to turn eight.

Freya’s mum, Brooke Reid, set up social initiative Freya’s Wish in her memory, to help support people in need, and hopes it will soon become a registered charity.

On Saturday, a gala day will be held at Freya’s Wish headquarters, the day before what would have been Freya’s ninth birthday, August 1.

Freya’s Wish has prompted a huge community response since it launched late last year and aims to support low-income families in making memories together.

It also provides clothes and toys for those who need them.

Brooke said: “Sadly we lost Freya last year weeks before her eighth birthday.

“This year we are celebrating her ninth.

“Freya’s love for being involved in all things to help others really made her such a beautiful soul.

“We want to continue Freya’s love for others and build beautiful memories with the community at our Freya’s Wish headquarters.

‘I had to work three jobs’

“Losing Freya made me realise how important memories are.

“It’s the only thing we have left at the end and I was grateful for all the memories we created together.

“I know circumstances are different for all, for me and Freya to have all the experiences and memories we had, I had to work three jobs.

“That’s not a life and that’s why I started Freya’s Wish in her memory.”

So far, the initiative has transformed a rundown building on Dura Street into a ‘Freya-topia’ to hold events.

It is also home to its community boutique and offers a safe space for families to enjoy.

Brooke said: “We are all volunteers and still have a long way to go but I can’t wait to share what we started with to what we have created up until now.

‘Our ideas are forever expanding’

“We still have seven rooms to renovate and our ideas and plans are forever expanding but we aren’t worried as we have the most perfect angel guiding us daily.

“Our main future goal is to raise enough money to send people away on trips and holidays to help family’s create memories.

“So this is why our fundraising is so important.”

Entry fee to the birthday gala day is £2 per person and the event will run from 10am until 6pm.

There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, live music and a water slide.

All activities are free and the organisation says although welcome, cash donations are not essential as the aim of Freya’s Wish is to make events affordable to everyone.

Brooke wants to thank the community for all the support given to Freya’s Wish so far.

She added: “Without you all this wouldn’t be possible.”

Freya’s Wish will also be hosting a ‘giving day’ event on August 14 to provide clothes, house hold items, toys, food and toiletries for those in need.