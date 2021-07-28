News / Local / Angus & The Mearns ‘Sinkhole’ on line disrupts train services through Dundee and Angus By Alasdair Clark July 28 2021, 4.59pm Updated: July 28 2021, 7.18pm Services going through Broughty Ferry have been disrupted. Train services through Dundee and Angus have been disrupted after a sinkhole was discovered on the line near Broughty Ferry. The east coast main line was closed in both directions for a time on Wednesday afternoon. The northbound side has since reopened, meaning services can run to Aberdeen. However the line towards Dundee will remain closed while engineers investigate the extent of the damage. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]