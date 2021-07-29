A further four houses planned on a former primary school site in Dundee have been described as “the final piece of a jigsaw”.

H&H Properties UK Ltd was granted permission in 2019 to build 29 detached houses on the former Macalpine Primary School in St Mary’s.

Work has not yet started but the firm has already submitted an application for the construction of another four houses in the St Leonard Place site.

All 33 properties will be three or four-bedroom, detached homes.

The land the four houses are to be built on was originally earmarked for a Sustainable Drainage System (SuDS) for the 29 homes.

‘The final piece of jigsaw’

The application states: “Development has not yet commenced and this application is seen as the final piece of that jigsaw in seeing the optimum layout, and importantly the efficient use of land already earmarked for development.”

H&H Properties said the four additional houses would be of a similar style and type as the 29 previously approved.

“The proposed new homes are of high design quality and will create four more desirable, attractive family houses for open market sale,” notes the design statement.

Off-street parking, cycle storage and electric car charging are all features of the homes.

Site sold by council in 2015

The larger brownfield site was purchased from Dundee City Council in 2015, however, building work has not yet started.

H&H’s application was submitted in 2017, but was delayed due to discussions with Scottish Water over how to drain the site – issues which have since been resolved.

Council planners said in a report in 2019: “The proposed development of private family homes will make a positive contribution to this residential neighbourhood in the north of Dundee.”

The land is bounded by St Mary’s Road to the north, St Leonard Place to the south and Macalpine Road to the west.

School closed its doors in 2008

Neighbouring properties are a mixture of semi-detached and terraced housing, with St Andrew’s Primary School to the east of the land and St Leonards RC Church opposite the site’s southern boundary.

Macalpine Primary School closed its doors in 2008 and remained unused until being sold by the local authority.

A final decision on the application will be made by Dundee City Council in due course.