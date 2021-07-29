Covid: Bid to reinstate water fountains at Dundee leisure centres after kid goes thirsty

Drinking fountains could be reinstated at Dundee’s leisure facilities after complaints that youngsters have been unable to access water during the heatwave.

The issue has been raised with Leisure and Culture Dundee, after one child went several hours without a drink at the Dick McTaggart gymnastics centre.

Taps have been turned off to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Councillor Kevin Keenan was contacted by a grandmother to highlight the problem.

He said: “I had a call from a constituent who was shocked to find that her grandchild was left without drinking water for several hours while attending a training session at the McTaggart Centre.

‘Children need access to cold water’

“My constituent had not checked the child’s sports bag before dropping the child off at the centre – and was also unaware that water needed to be taken in the first place.

“Surely it is important that children taking part in strenuous physical exercise have access to cold water.

“There are obviously going to be occasions when someone forgets their water or it is spilt.”

Following Covid protocols

Operator Leisure and Culture Dundee is urging anyone going to a session to take their own drink.

A spokesman said: “We take the wellbeing of our users very seriously and are sorry to hear of this particular instance.

“However, we must follow current Covid protocols.

“All user groups have been advised that there is no access to water fountains in our sports centres at this time and that they and their athletes should come prepared for training sessions. ”

Mr Keenan raised the issue with Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan.

In response, Mr Colgan wrote: “I am currently liaising with L&CD regarding the re-commissioning of water fountains at the McTaggart Centre.

“All water fountains in council premises were decommissioned, in line with guidance issued, to help prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

Recommissioning of fountains

“However, in exceptional circumstances, where there is no alternative access to drinking water, fountains can be recommissioned subject to guidance being followed regarding the use of the fountains and an appropriate risk assessment being completed.

“Accordingly, I have forwarded this guidance to L&CD. Subject to the completion of a satisfactory risk assessment, I will then instruct the recommissioning of the fountains.”