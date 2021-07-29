Dundee Waterfront: What has been built so far and what is next?

With an urban beach becoming the latest addition to Dundee’s £1 billion Waterfront regeneration, we look back at what has been achieved to date – and what is still to come.

What has opened so far?

£15 million Malmaison hotel opens at Whitehall Crescent – 2014

Slessor Gardens officially opened by The Queen and the Duke Of Edinburgh — 2016

Riverside Drive walkway upgraded as part of flood protection works — early 2018

Scotland’s first-ever ‘urban aqua park’ opens at City Quay – summer 2018

Dundee train station reopens after £28m revamp – summer 2018

3D Festival heralds the opening of the £80m V&A Dundee museum – September 2018

Early Grey building (site 6), now called Anges Husband House, which features office and retail/restaurant space, built opposite V&A Dundee — 2019

Dundee City Arcade underneath the Caird Hall transformed into two restaurants — 2019

Urban beach looking out over the River Tay opens next to V&A Dundee – July 2021

What more is to come?

Waterfront Place – This is the area next to the urban beach. It will include an active travel hub building for cyclists, hard and soft landscaping, land-forms, water features, and an interactive children’s playpark with a large sculpture of a whale.

Esports arena – An exclusive agreement has been signed for a 4,000-capacity venue to be developed on sites 10 and 11, between Slessor Gardens and the Apex Hotel. The project – costing between £40m and £60m – is expected to be completed by 2024.

Dundee marina – It is hoped funding and private sector investment can be found to develop marina facilities at City Quay’s Camperdown Dock and Victoria Dock. May also see a dry dock created for the 197-year-old HMS Unicorn, currently afloat and open as an attraction at City Quay.

Studio Dundee (north east of train station at site 2) – Plans for workspaces rented on a monthly membership as well as one and two-bedroom apartments. May also include retail units and a café.

Site 12 (immediately to the west of the Tay Road Bridge) – Under offer but expected to be of mixed use nature, and may include commercial/office space.

Site 17 (east of Tay Road Bridge near to the Apex Hotel) — Some interest shown as a mixed use residential development incorporating bar/restaurant, public and support spaces and commercial units. Nothing concrete so far.

Greenmarket site (plot to the rear of the former Groucho’s record store) – Residential and office blocks planned for completion late 2023. Expected to house 1,000 BT staff.