Thursday court round-up — A stalker fesses up, while police study a Perth actor’s home movie

Another slice of life from courts across Tayside and Fife.

Hauled from car

A Kinross-shire man has admitted to stalking his former partner and hauling her from her car.

Steven Hepburn pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his ex-partner Lynnette Quinn fear or Alarm over an eight day period in 2020.

The 43-year-old, who didn’t attend court in person, admitted that he repeatedly sent Ms Quinn messages and phoned her.

Hepburn, of Main Street in Crook of Devon, attended Ms Quinn’s home in Rosyth uninvited to monitor her movements.

Between January 22 and 30, he parked in front of her vehicle to prevent her from leaving and demanded to see her mobile phone.

Hepburn damaged her car window and ultimately seized her body and pulled her from the vehicle, causing her to fall to the ground.

The offshore worker admits to behaving in this manner at Peacehill Fauld in Rosyth, Central Road in Crombie, a cottage in Culross, and the Shell garage on Admirality Road in Rosyth in the knowledge that his actions were unwanted.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentencing until September 8 to allow for reports.

Dog’s abuse

A budding actor caught with a hidden cache of child abuse images had an “unnatural connection” with a dog, a court has heard.

Obscene and extreme photos and video clips were recovered by police from an iPhone belonging to 20-year-old Ewan Cole.

One of the films appeared to show Cole engaged in a sexual activity with a German Shepherd, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

‘Two knife attacks’

A man is to stand trial accused of carrying out two knife attacks in Dundee.

Cal Breen, of Dundonald Street, allegedly stabbed and slashed Robert Glennie after making threats to kill him.

During the same incident, Breen allegedly threatened to kill Mark McDonald before striking him on both arms with a knife.

Breen denies the charges against him on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that the 24-year-old repeatedly threatened to kill Mr Glennie on July 20 last year at a flat on Dundonald Street before stabbing and slashing him on the right hand, the front of his neck and his face.

This allegedly caused Mr Glennie to suffer severe injury, impairment and disfigurement.

In a common close and in the same flat, Breen allegedly threatened to kill Mr McDonald before repeatedly striking him with a knife to both arms.

Breen is accused of repeatedly entering the flat after being told to leave, challenging people to a fight, making violent threats and threatening to kill people while clutching a knife.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered Breen to stand trial in March.

