News / Local / Dundee Robbie McIntosh: Chilling warning before teenager murdered dog walker Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law in 2001 By Graeme Strachan August 2 2021, 6.00am Updated: August 2 2021, 11.54am The murder shocked Dundee back in 2001. "Someone is going to end up getting something done to them and it won't be pleasant." A resident penned a letter to Robbie McIntosh's mother nearly five months before her son murdered 34-year-old Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law on August 2 2001. The unsigned letter, written in block capitals, was postmarked March 19 2001. But it was posted through a neighbour's letterbox in error and not passed on to the woman to whom it was written.