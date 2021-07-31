Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

Scottish Banksy creates Oor Wullie Dundee and United artwork

By Emma O'Neill
July 31 2021, 9.39am
Sleek football artwork
Dave Bowman and Rab Douglas were on hand to receive the artwork from Sleek. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Oor Wullie is supporting both Dundee Premiership football clubs, thanks to a little help from the “Scottish Banksy”.

Graffiti artist Sleek has produced new portraits of the mischievous schoolboy on his upturned bucket – one in Dundee colours and the other in the tangerine of Dundee United.

Sleek football artwork
Sleek created a version of the piece for each club.

Fans of both teams were roped in to ensure the clubs were represented, with significant dates, songs and other information included in the striking artworks.

And on Friday, Sleek handed over the finished works to former Dundee goalkeeper Rab Douglas and United legend Dave Bowman.

The limited edition prints will now be auctioned to support each club’s youth teams.

Clubs reflected in graffiti tags

Sleek was commissioned by Sandro Paladini, of Eduardo Alessandro Studios, in Broughty Ferry.

Sandro said he was pleased with the result and added: “The clubs and the fans are reflected in the graffiti tags which are on each picture.

“They have significant dates, songs and other information which relates specifically to these clubs.”

Rab Douglas and Sleek showed off Oor Wullie in Dens Park. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

He added: “I’m very pleased obviously with the end result.

“We think that they’re two of the best paintings that Sleek has produced to date and the prints and gifts that have been produced of each are going to go down extremely well with the clubs and fans.”

Sandro has been showing Sleek’s artwork for the last three years.

“He has rapidly grown to become the most popular Scottish street-style artist,” he said.

“Inside that time, his modern interpretations of Oor Wullie have become instantly recognisable and popular with legions of fans of the character.”

Oor Wullie’s modern makeover

“We found that despite the fact that Oor Wullie as a character is some 70 years old, the character seems to still be resonating with today’s generation,” Sandro said.

Sleek Dundee united oor wullie
Sleek and Dave Bowman took the tangerine Oor Wullie to Tannadice. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“He shows no sign of losing his relevance.

“In the hands of a young, contemporary artist like Sleek, he’s very much proving that he can take a very familiar character and give it a modern makeover.

“So all things combined, we felt the artist, the image and subject and clubs themselves all seemed to be a perfect fit.”

Sandro said: “We hope that these will be auctioned by the clubs to support their youth teams and youth academy. We felt that was a fitting connection to be made.”

Sandro said that the partnership had been so successful, that he hopes they will be able to team up with Sleek on another project in the near future.

