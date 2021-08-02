Monday court round-up — The garden fence blues and some karma for Fife traffic warden

Bursting into a new week with more snapshots of life from courts across Tayside and Fife.

Police pursuit

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court accused of causing a high-speed car smash after being chased by police.

Two men were allegedly left injured after Marley Williams drove into the path of another car after skipping a red light in Dundee.

Williams, who was allegedly banned from driving at the time, is accused of travelling at over 70mph on 30mph roads in the lead-up to the incident.

It is alleged that Williams, of Helmsdale Place, drove a car dangerously on June 6 on the C6 Burnside of Duntrune to Dundee road, Berwick Drive, Ballumbie Road, Baldovie Road and the A92 Arbroath Road.

Williams is accused of repeatedly failing to stop for pursuing police, driving at over 70mph, failing to slow down, failing to give way at a mini roundabout and failing to stop at a red light.

He allegedly overtook vehicles when unsafe to do so and drove into the path of oncoming traffic causing other motorists to take evasive action.

Thereafter, Williams allegedly failed to slow down and collided with a Fiat Doblo being driven by Calvin Smith. Mr Smith and Jordan Smith were allegedly injured as a result.

Williams allegedly drove without a test certificate, without insurance, while disqualified and failed to stop for police officers.

Solicitor Larry Flynn made no plea on Williams’ behalf when the case called on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was released on bail after Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case for further examination.

Garden fence blues

A Dalgety Bay man smashed a mirror and broke a TV when he lost the plot over a garden fence.

Patrick Atkins lashed out at his partner’s dressing table before breaking a TV in his bedroom at around 8am on June 22 when he became enraged over a fence being installed in his garden.

Atkins, of The Beeches, locked himself in his office for the rest of the day and slept on the couch that night.

When he was approached by his wife in the early hours of the next morning and asked if he’d like to go to bed, he again became furious and motioned to break her work computer.

Atkins, a product control manager for a bank’s trading desk, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the presence of his children at a property in Lade Braes on June 22 and 23.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that the stress of lockdown had been a factor in Atkins’ breakdown.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said: “This sort of abuse will not be tolerated.”

He sentenced Atkins to 101 hours of unpaid work to be completed in the next year.

The Sheriff also issued Atkins with a non-harassment order.

Traffic warden karma

A Lumphinnans man has admitted that he failed to stop when he crashed his car into another vehicle – after leaning over to stick his middle finger up at a parking warden.

Christopher Cahill pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards warden Aaron Hunter while he was working at New Row in Dunfermline on February 20 2020.

Cahill, of the village’s Main Street, then fled the scene when he bumped into another vehicle in a loading bay.

Assault claim

A sheriff remanded a man in custody over claims he attacked his pregnant partner and robbed her of a mobile phone.

Gary Thoms allegedly assaulted the woman on June 28 at an address on Balerno Place, Dundee.

It is alleged that Thoms, of Fintryside, demanded a mobile phone, repeatedly punched her on the body, grabbed her clothing and dragged her by the body.

The 38-year-old allegedly pressed the woman against a door, threatened her with violence and robbed her of a mobile phone.

Thoms made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the claims.

Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case on petition for further examination and remanded Thoms in custody meantime.

