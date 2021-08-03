News / Local / Dundee Former Dundee karate instructor ‘sorry’ for downloading child abuse and bestiality images By Ciaran Shanks August 3 2021, 7.30am Updated: August 3 2021, 8.41am David McAusland A lifetime sex offender has been handed another jail term after he was caught with child abuse and bestiality material. Former karate instructor David McAusland, 56, was previously handed a two-year prison sentence for distributing abuse images to other paedophiles. McAusland is now back behind bars after being given a further custodial sentence along with a five-year extended sentence following his release. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]