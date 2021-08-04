Fundraising walk in memory of mum could see Angus boy Charlie surpass £10k charity donations

When Charlie Watts, 10, from Auchterhouse walks the route of the London Marathon later this month he hopes his efforts will take him to over £10,000 fundraised for charity.

Charlie will undertake the route on August 25, on what would have been his late mum Eileen’s 55th birthday. Eileen died from cancer in 2013 when Charlie was only two.

The plucky youngster has now pledged that he will undertake a walk each year on her birthday to raise money for a good cause.

The money he raises this year will go towards the Royal British Legion.

‘I want to help the men and women who defend us’

Charlie said: “I am walking the London Marathon route for The Royal British Legion because I want to help all the men and women who defend us.”

Every year since he was seven young Charlie has undergone a gruelling walking challenge in her memory.

So far his endeavours have seen him raise £10,000 for charity — this year he hopes to raise even more and so far he has £482 of this year’s £500 target.

Remembrance Day inspiration

Charlie’s dad Adam said that when they sat down together last November to watch a Remembrance Day programme on television Charlie immediately knew what he was going to raise money for this year.

Adam said: “Charlie asked me all about the service and the people involved and it was then he decided he wanted his walk in 2021 to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

“We discovered that their funding had dropped significantly due to Covid-19 and Charlie decided he wanted to help.”

He added: “Charlie has also often spoken of the trip we made to Belgium and France in 2019, where we saw a number of cemeteries and memorials.

“The main purpose of the trip was to pay reverence to Charlie’s great, great, great uncle, William Bevan, who is laid to rest at Etaples, France.”

London marathon route

Adam said that as he comes from London, originally the pair thought it would be a great idea to try to walk the London marathon route.

Adam said: “At that time we didn’t know if that would be possible. Obviously we can now go to London and we have already been down and taken a look at parts of the 26-mile route.”

Adam said that during the walk they will take in Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, Isle of Dogs, and the Embankment.

They reckon if Charlie can average around 3.5 to 3.9mph he should complete the route in under 10 hours.

Adam said: “This will actually be Charlie’s shortest walk to date. He is already in training and really looking forward to this year’s challenge.”

Charlie’s walks

Last year Charlie walked 55 mile over two days from Broughty Ferry to Edinburgh in aid of the RNLI.

Two years ago he and Adam walked 30 miles from Carnoustie to St Andrews, raising £2,200 for the Marine Conservation Society. His efforts gained him a letter of congratulations from David Attenborough.

In 2018 Charlie walked for 10 hours back and forwards over the Tay Road Bridge in aid of Roxburghe House, whose staff looked after his mum.

To donate to Charlie’s fundraiser, click here.