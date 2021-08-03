Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

YouTube and Instagram star Yung Filly spends night in Dundee filming dating show Hot Property

By Amie Flett
August 3 2021, 3.19pm Updated: August 3 2021, 6.32pm
Yung Filly's instagram
Viral Youtube comedian, Yung Filly, announced on his social media that he was coming to Dundee to film the latest BBC Three series on Monday.

YouTube and Instagram star Yung Filly has spent a night in Dundee while filming for his BBC dating show Hot Property.

The online comedy star posted a video on his Instagram page of him heading to the city by train on Monday.

He joked in the video: “I’m so upset I thought I was going to big Scotland, not Scotland, well I am going Scotland but I thought I was going to Glasgow.

Yung Filly posts to his Instagram story
The YouTube star posted to his Instagram story to announce he was heading to Dundee.

“Man’s going to Dundee. What in Dundee? There’s nothing there for me.”

When asked by a fan, Yung Filly – who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 700,000 on YouTube – why he was in the city, he replied: “Filming Hot Property.”

Hot Property

The BBC Three dating show is for people aged 18-35. Contestants see the homes of potential love interests who they have never met before – and meet those closest to them.

Once the contestant has narrowed down their choices, they will chose one person to go on a blind date with based on their opinions of their home and how their friends and family have described them.

Yung Filly in an episode of the show in Birmingham. Courtesy BBC.

Yung Filly acts as the contestant’s ‘wingman’ – going with them every step of the way while they try to discover as much as they can about each person.

This includes rummaging through drawers, looking under beds and eventually quizzing their family and friends on what they find.

Greeting fans at Dundee station

Ahead of his visit to Dundee, the comedian asked fans to recommend the “best places to eat in Dundee”.

On arrival, he was met by a group of fans who he filmed smiling and cheering in the concourse at the station.

Yung Filly captioned the video: “They waited for me at the station.”

Later, in the car, he posted: “They like Dundee you know. They love man’s get up here, it’s sick.”

The popular YouTuber and Instagrammer turned to his fans for tips on where to eat in Dundee.
The popular YouTuber and Instagrammer turned to his fans for tips on where to eat in Dundee.

He then posted a video of some food he had bought from a local takeaway.

But the star – who is from east London – did not seem impressed by his meal.

He said: “You lot really weren’t joking when you said the food up here is dunna.

“Whoever fried these chips ain’t changed that damn oil in years.”

Yung Filly did not stay in Dundee for long.
The star announced he would be leaving Dundee after a very short visit of one day.

Yung Filly announced he was leaving the city on Tuesday.

He said, laughing: “We just got the good news, we’re off to Edinburgh, no more Dundee, yes, yes.”

The BBC has been approached for comment.

BBC Three to return as channel in 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]