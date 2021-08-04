Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

‘It’s like living in a council tip’: Menzieshill woman hits out over mess left by flytipping

By Katy Scott
August 4 2021, 8.32am Updated: August 4 2021, 8.38am
Council officials have vowed to clean up rubbish left dumped outside a block of flats in Menzieshill – after complaints about flytipping.

Samantha Auld, who lives on Forth Crescent, says she has reported the issue to the local authority several times.

The resident has compared it to “like living in a council tip”.

She said: “The flytipping has been going on for years, but the mess has been getting a lot worse recently.

“I’ve watched neighbours drop bags of rubbish out of their windows on to the ground.

“I’ve lived here for 15 years and I’ve never had mice.

“But since the rubbish dumping has got so bad, I have them.”

Samantha says she demanded that the council pay the area a visit after finding a dirty nappy discarded outside her flat.

She added: “People flytip everything here: furniture, TVs, Sky dishes.

“I phoned the council about it again after a youth threw a glass bottle at my neighbour from the pile.

“But they just blamed Covid for them not being able to collect the rubbish.

“We can’t even let the kids out to play because of all the broken glass and pills.”

Council aware of Menzieshill problem

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation and are arranging for the materials to be collected.

“So called flytipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000. ”

Household or bulky waste can be taken to recycling centres to be disposed of.

The council also runs a special collection service for bulky items.

