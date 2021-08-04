News / Local / Dundee Police called to rural road near Glenrothes after single-vehicle crash By Matteo Bell August 4 2021, 11.27am Updated: August 4 2021, 11.42am Police were called to the scene Police were called to a rural Fife road last night following a single-vehicle crash which left the driver injured. The crash, which took place on Cluny Road near Glenrothes, resulted in a temporary road closure. Officers were called to the scene at 9.20pm on Tuesday night, and the road was reopened at 11.30pm. The crash on Cluny Road. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police called to a single vehicle road crash between Cluny Road and Kinglassie Road, Glenrothes around 9.20 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. “Driver sustained minor injury. “Road re-opened about 11.30 pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Two-vehicle crash temporarily blocks busy Kirkcaldy road Police cordon off part of Glenrothes street after knife found in drain Teenager killed in crash on A9 near Birnam in Perthshire Stretch of A9 closed both ways after three-vehicle crash near Dunkeld