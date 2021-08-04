Crash on Dundee’s Kingsway causes restrictions and delays

The westbound carriageway on Dundee’s Kingsway was restricted on Wednesday afternoon following a road traffic crash.
The Kingsway crash was reported at 1.10pm on Wednesday, with police on the scene.
Traffic was reportedly heavy in the area following the accident.
A van was towed following the crash, with the road fully reopening just after 3pm.
No injuries were reported following the accident.
All lanes are now running.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Wednesday, 4 August, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the Kingsway in Dundee.
“The road was closed for a short time to allow for uplift of the vehicles and reopened around 2pm.”