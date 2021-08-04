Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

Children ‘missing out on fun’ as Broughty Ferry splash pool reopening delayed

By Amie Flett
August 4 2021, 4.17pm Updated: August 4 2021, 5.17pm
Jamie Corrigan, 3, trying to push the button on the Castle Green Splash Park to make the water go on.
The reopening of Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green splash pool is facing further delays due to last week’s thunderstorm.

Dundee City Council announced two weeks ago that Broughty Ferry residents and visitors would soon be given the opportunity to enjoy the Castle Green feature once again.

The popular pool has been out of action for over two years since it closed during the end of summer 2019.

And locals were looking forward to its reopening as Covid-19 restrictions across the country began to ease.

It was hoped the Broughty Ferry splash pool would make a comeback within the last two weeks after safety checks were carried out.

But due to excessive water damage during flooding, Dundee City Council has said the splash pool water supplies will need repaired before it can open to the public again.

Heavy rain delays reopening

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following the heavy rain last week the storage unit housing the electric and water supply was damaged and will have to be repaired before the pool can open.

“We know this will come as a disappointment to families looking to enjoy the splash pool before school starts again and we hope to have the work completed as soon as possible.

“An announcement will be made once the work has been completed and the pool is ready to reopen.”

Local disappointment

We spoke to some locals and visitors to Castle Green about their thoughts on the delayed reopening.

Amanda Corrigan, 45, from Dundee says she and her three-year-old granddaughter, Jamie, are disappointed the fun facility is still out of action.

Amanda Corrigan, 45, from Dundee.

Amanda said: “Every time we come and they’re not open we think, ‘well, maybe next time’ but they never are.

“They’ve only got about two weeks left of the summer holidays and my granddaughter Jamie would love to have them.

“It’s something that they’re missing out on really and every time we come the kids are asking ‘why’s it not on?’ and we can’t answer that because we don’t know, there’s no way for us to find out.

Amanda Corrigan’s granddaughter, Jamie Corrigan, 3, trying to press a button to turn on the water from the Castle Green splash pool.

“I remember from when I was younger it was the main feature for coming here so she would absolutely love it.

“I’ve got three kids and I brought them all when they were young and they loved it.”

Clare MacGillivray, from East Lothian, who was visiting the park with her niece, says she believes the splash pool has been kept closed for a reason.

Clare MacGillivray from East Lothian who was visiting Castle Green park with her niece.

“My niece would have loved it; it’s quite safe as well so she would enjoy it.

“I guess with Covid and stuff there are reasons why things are not opened and I guess if there are flooding problems then you want it to be safe for them as well.

“I’m sure people will use it as soon as it’s open.

“It’s not the end of the world when you think about the fact that people are losing their lives.

“This is a minor inconvenience. It’ll come back; it’ll be fine. I’m not hugely concerned about it.

“I’d rather it was closed if there were safety concerns about the water.”

Jen Philp, 32, who lives in Broughty Ferry, said her daughter, Lulu, aged six, had been asking about the reopening during their visit to Castle Green playpark.

Jen Philp’s daughter Lulu, 6, from Broughty Ferry, who was looking forward to playing in the splash pool.

Jen said: “Lulu was asking me if the splash pools were open and I wasn’t actually sure because I haven’t seen them on for ages.

“It’s a bit of a shame because it is nice and it’s dead popular.

“I don’t have any feeling majorly to it not being open but it is a bit of a shame that they haven’t been on because my daughter Lulu has used it in the summer times.

“It would be good, especially if the weather’s good.

“It is a shame that it won’t be open before the schools go back so I suppose it would have been sensible to have it open during the holidays when everybody could enjoy it a bit more.”

