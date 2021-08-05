Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Sex offender who tried to meet children in Dundee jailed for breaching stringent court order

By Ciaran Shanks
August 5 2021, 7.30am Updated: August 5 2021, 9.11am
Matthew Sayers is now behind bars.
Matthew Sayers is now behind bars.

A sex offender who was stung by vigilantes trying to meet children in Dundee has been locked up after repeatedly breaching a strict court order.

Matthew Sayers was spared a prison sentence in May 2020 after travelling to the city in the hope of meeting two children in January that year.

Sayers had previously sent an explicit picture himself to a vigilante posing as the youngsters.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]