News / Local / Dundee Sex offender who tried to meet children in Dundee jailed for breaching stringent court order By Ciaran Shanks August 5 2021, 7.30am Updated: August 5 2021, 9.11am Matthew Sayers is now behind bars. A sex offender who was stung by vigilantes trying to meet children in Dundee has been locked up after repeatedly breaching a strict court order. Matthew Sayers was spared a prison sentence in May 2020 after travelling to the city in the hope of meeting two children in January that year. Sayers had previously sent an explicit picture himself to a vigilante posing as the youngsters.